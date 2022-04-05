Clouds increasing this morning but the rain remains south for your morning rush hour. Although clouds are thickening, showers should not arrive until the afternoon and early evening. This will result in a cooler, cloudier day, while winds remain light from the southeast at 5-10mph.

There will be plenty of dry gaps today to get outside for a walk before steadier rain returns on Wednesday morning.

The Indianapolis Indians home opener is tonight at 7:05! A few showers will be in and around downtown this evening but not necessarily at Victory Field. Be sure to have your rain gear handy and plan on a cool night at first pitch! Here is your forecast temperatures through the game:

Rainfall returns tomorrow with the steadiest in the morning hours before easing through the afternoon. Expect breezy conditions through the day with cooling temperatures and increasing sunshine to end your day!

A colder shift arrives Thursday and into Friday, as spotty showers return before changing to a wintry mix (rain and snow showers) on Friday! Winter cold still lingers for Saturday before a warmer surge builds Sunday and into Monday.