Tracking rain and possible storms for the weekend!

Expect a dry day ahead, along with sunshine, as we wrap up another busy workweek! This dry stretch has been nice, as we have settled back into a more typical November pattern. Winds from the northwest today will add to a slight chill at times (7-13 mph), as temperatures remain slightly below the average of 54°.

Tonight, skies will be clear and temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. If heading to regional matchups with high school football this evening, dress warmly as 30’s look likely during game times.

Saturday should start dry with clouds increasing through the morning hours. A system will approach from the west by afternoon with light, scattered showers to begin and increasing in coverage and intensity by the evening. Expect a slow climb in temperatures too, with our high likely not being reached until after sunset. Rain and a few weak storms may push through for the overnight and through early Sunday morning. This cold front will generate gusty conditions and begin to drive our temperatures downward through Sunday, while rain comes to an end. It appears the high on Sunday will occur in the predawn hours while most of us are asleep.

Drier conditions begin Sunday evening and should take us through the bulk of next week!