Tracking rain and shot of cold; freeze warning tonight!

Cold front on the move this morning! Although mild to start…rain chances rise by mid-morning and temperatures will begin to tumble. A colder afternoon on the way and much needed rainfall expected too. Unfortunately, rainfall totals will average less than a .10″ for most but its something. By late afternoon, skies will start to brighten, as rain shifts towards Ohio, so temperatures will bounce back to the upper 50’s.

A FREEZE WARNING tonight starts at 2am, as skies clear and temperatures plummet in the overnight. Tonight will be the coldest in 5 months, as lows drop into the lower 30’s and upper 20’s in the outlying areas. A hard frost is expected, which will bring the growing season to an end for many. Be sure to cover those mums or bring inside if you want to keep those colors going a little longer.

No doubt, a pattern shift for the weekend brings falls truest taste, so far! More frost for Saturday morning before a dry day takes hold. Sunday will bring rather cloudy skies at times and a few spotty showers around.