Tracking rain and snow; temperatures tumble this weekend

Cloud cover has moved into central Indiana this Thursday morning! You will not need the rain gear this morning, but it is not a bad idea to grab it for the afternoon.

We are tracking a system that will bring mainly rain to central Indiana during the afternoon hours.

However, light snow may mix in with rain as the leading edge of the system crossed into Indiana and again this evening.

Wind speeds are going to pick up today with the approaching storm system and it will turn blustery!

Southeasterly winds could gust up 40 MPH around central Indiana today, which will help temperatures jump near the 40 degree mark.

A cold front is going to travel across central Indiana tonight and the air temperatures are going to sharply drop behind the system.

Wind speeds will remain elevated but switch out of the west-northwest overnight. Wind chills will likely fall into the single digits early Friday morning and temperatures will only decline from there.

The weather pattern is going to become more active this weekend as a could waves of snow travel across the Great Lakes. The snow will be much “lighter” compared to the recent heavy snows from last weekend.

The light accumulation may even create slick road conditions on Sunday. An arctic blast will keep highs below freezing through the weekend and several days next week.

When was the last time Indianapolis had a low temperature this cold? Valentine’s Day in 2020 when the low dipped down to 2 degrees in the city.