Pockets of light rain are falling this morning to begin your Wednesday rush hour. Although showers and storms will be with us off and on through the day, expect pockets of dry time as well, especially late morning/early afternoon.

Today will not be a washout and temperatures will warm to near 80° by late afternoon. Southeasterly winds will turn steady today too at 12-20 mph, while dew points will make for a muggier feel.

This evening, storm chances will diminish but shower chances will be around at times overnight, while temperatures drop into the middle 60s.

Thursday will bring additional rain and storm chances at times, as winds remain breezy from the south at 12-18 mph. Again, not all day rains but outside activities will be limited at times.

A cooler shift is expected Friday (Carb Day), as clouds loom and pockets of rain will be us off and on. This will be the last day of three consecutive days of rainfall. It appears highs on Friday will likely mark the coolest of the workweek, with afternoon readings in the middle 60s.

The holiday and race weekend looks incredible with sunshine building, along with a larger push of warmth! The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be a go for ALL 200 laps.