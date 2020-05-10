Tracking rain and storms for Mother’s Day

Temperatures were more than 20 degrees higher this morning compared to Saturday! Lows yesterday were in the 20s and Indianapolis fell to 27 degrees. It marked the coldest temperature on record in Indy for the entire month since the late 1800s. This morning, temperatures fell into the mid to upper 40s and skies turned mostly cloudy.

There are a few spotty showers around the area at 9 AM. Light rain is possible early in the day with a more favorable chance for storms this afternoon. Ahead of a cold front, a couple thunderstorms may intensify as they travel east over central Indiana. The eastern half of Indiana has the best chance of seeing thunderstorm development between noon and 4 PM. A gusty storm or two may form along the line this afternoon.

Strong winds will be possible today and could gust up to 35 MPH with the passing boundary. The wind direction will shift out of the northwest by the evening hours. As a result, temperatures will drop, and cooler weather is going to return early in the work week. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s tonight and highs will only reach the lower 50s Monday afternoon.

Shower chances will continue overnight, but most of the activity is going to move out of the area by the morning. Skies will brighten Monday afternoon as drier air builds back into the Midwest. There is going to be a large shift in the weather pattern late in the week! The 70s are going to return by Thursday along with a threat for showers and storms.