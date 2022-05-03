Rain and storms are back in the area this morning and will likely impact parts of the morning rush hour with slick roads, plus low visibility. It will not rain all day but a few showers and storms will redevelop through the afternoon but limited in coverage.

It appears the most intense rainfall will be on the front end of the day with up to an inch in locations. Considering the cold front timing, warmth will remain today with highs nearing 70° around 3 p.m. The severe weather threat should remain just out of our viewing area, as southern and southeastern Indiana could be in play with stronger storms likely setting up in Ohio and northern Kentucky for the afternoon.

Showers will be ending this evening and overnight, as clouds remain and dampness holds! Expect a cooler overnight with lows dropping into the lower 50s.

Wednesday brings a cooler day but dry. Clouds will linger creating only limited chances for sunshine and a northeasterly flow. Highs tomorrow only reaching the lower to middle 60s.

Our next round of rain/storms should arrive late Thursday and into Friday. This will keep our pattern active with windows of dry time to get caught up on yardwork in between.

Next week brings the warmth! Degrees in the 80s will be likely, along with the possibility of our first upper 80s of the season on Tuesday and holding! Stay tuned…