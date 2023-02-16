Areas of rain and a few storms are inbound, marking a wet start this Thursday morning! This will likely impact or at least slow the travel time in spots during the morning rush hour, especially south. A few gusty storms could be in the mix and some smaller sized hail within the first round of rainfall through mid-morning. Be sure to grab your umbrella out-the-door!

Late morning/early afternoon, breaks in the rain will occur, as temperatures slowly climb into the middle to upper 50s before the cold front arrival between 5:00-6:00 pm. During the afternoon, a threat for severe weather will be concentrated in southeastern Indiana, Cincinnati and down through Louisville. All modes will be in play from wind damage, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. If traveling, be sure to check in on our Weather Authority app for warnings in your area.

Early evening, temperatures will begin to slide quickly, as winds increase into the evening and overnight. This will not only drive our temperatures down into the 20s by Friday morning but generate wind chills in the lower teens. A few flurries could be around tomorrow until the weather pattern stabilizes…

The weekend is still looking dry with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Expect a few extra clouds around on Sunday but remaining dry.