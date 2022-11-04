Off to a great start this Friday morning with no fog, no rain, and milder air underway! Should be a fantastic start out the door and sunrise to end the workweek. Only a light jacket needed this morning, while temperatures hover in the middle 50s for central Indiana.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day, while dry weather holds again all day! Temperatures will warm nicely through the afternoon, nearing record highs by late afternoon in the upper 70s. The forecast high today is 76° with the record high of 78° setback in 2003. Winds will turn breezy this afternoon from the south, southeast at 12-19 mph and gusts close to 35 mph.

Tonight, clouds will be on the increase, as warmth holds through the evening marking a great night out for high school football sectional finals, Pacers and the Indy Fuel!

Scattered showers will arrive before sunrise Saturday morning! Expect showers off and on through the morning and afternoon, while temperatures hold in the middle to lower 60s. The biggest story will be the wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 8am to 8pm tomorrow. Expect power outages in some locations and larger limbs to fall during this event. Expect winds to lay down late Saturday evening and sunshine to return on Sunday!