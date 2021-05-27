Tracking rain for Carb Day and when was the coolest Indianapolis 500?

A CHANGE COMING

Showers are on the increase and are warm streak will be ending soon. As a low pressure (storm) tracks across the state Friday showers and a few thunderstorms are to increase overnight and and linger through the day. It will NOT rain continuously on Carb Day but unlike Wednesday’s system – drying out after early day rain, this system will be pesky.

We expect that rainfall will reach its peak early Friday at nearly 70% of the area then thin for a more scattered shower threat into late morning to early afternoon. Though the showers never fully disappear from the radar Friday, the number will drop to under 30% coverage by early afternoon. We are optimistic we can string together a few dry hours Friday.

TEMPS TAKE A TURN

The center of the storm system will pass right through the heart of the state Friday and will set up a large north to south temperature spread by early afternoon. After 10 straight days above normal and several days with 80-degree plus temperatures, this storm will draw down much cooler air starting Friday. We are expecting the winds to turn north – northeast as the low departs dropping temperatures from near 70-degrees to the 50s by late evening. At some point Friday the range in temperatures could be March-like 50’s north and perhaps near 80° far south.

The cooler air will flood the state overnight Friday into Saturday morning and brace for the change – its going to get chilly. Early morning low temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings. Fire up the furnace!

Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s Saturday, a full 15-degrees below normal and more like a mid-April Day. With clearing Saturday night brace for a low of 44° Race Day morning! Sunday’s temperatures will be mild and reach to the lower 70s by afternoon marking the coolest Indy 500 to run since 2013’s 68° high.

COOL RUNNINGS

Scanning weather records, the majority of the Indy 500’s run above 70° with nearly 40% topping 80°. Only two 500s we run in the 50s, The first of a two-day race, May 30th, 1967 59° and the coolest, May 24th, 1992 with a high of 58°.