INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Thursday! We are tracking showers around Indiana into the night and into early Friday. Behind the rain is another blast of colder air for the weekend. Next week looks mild and quiet for Indianapolis!

Rain continues overnight in Indy

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 50s staying steady with rain and gusty winds. Winds will be out of the south at 20-25mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

St. Patrick’s Day forecast

St. Patrick’s Day will be wet to start. Rain continues into the late morning with early-day highs. By the time all is said and done, we will have picked up anywhere between .25″-.75″ of rainfall. Temperatures will fall during the afternoon with winds out of the northwest at 25-30 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Rain will move out and temperatures will tumble, overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s.

Indy weekend forecast

This weekend looks chilly with temperatures in the middle 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday could feature a few flurries. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens. Sunday looks to feature more sunshine.

First day of spring

Monday is the first official day of spring! Spring starts at 5:24 p.m. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with plenty of sunshine to start the new week and new season.

Indianapolis 7-day