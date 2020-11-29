Tracking rain, snow and strong winds for Monday

We are starting off our day with mostly clear skies and patchy frost! The quiet weather will persist through the morning and afternoon. However, there will be additional cloud cover today versus the full sunshine we had on Saturday. Southerly winds will also help temperatures climb nearly five to 10 degrees above normal for late November. The high in Indianapolis is going to rise near the 50° mark this afternoon.

A few rain showers will arrive after 8 PM in western Indiana and fill into the state after midnight. The scattered showers will form ahead of a passing cold front. Once colder air invades behind the boundary, the rain will turn to a rain/snow mix. The transition from rain to snow will likely occur after midnight with much of the area seeing the wintry mix by the Monday morning commute. East Central Indiana has the most favorable chance for accumulating snowfall on Monday morning.

The precipitation will turn to all snow midday Monday and Monday afternoon. Tricky travel conditions are possible during the Monday morning rush hour. Watch for slick spots throughout the day with the recent rainfall, snow and temperatures dropping near the freezing mark! The winds will also become strong on Monday with northwesterly winds gusts up to 35 MPH. Wind chills throughout the daytime hours will drop into the 20s.

Forecast models are showing a lake effect snow band developing over northern Indiana Monday evening and night due to the strong wind flow. Locations where the lake effect snow sets up over will have a shot at accumulating snowfall too. Scattered snow showers will turn to flurries by Tuesday morning and the system will move out of the state that afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the lower 30s!

The forecast models are in much better agreement this Sunday morning. We only made minor adjustments to the snow forecast map. Not everyone is the area will see a sticking snow on Monday! Right now, the target areas still include East Central Indiana and our northernmost counties. 1” to 2” will be possible in the target locations. Light snowfall is more likely near Indianapolis and it will stay in the 1” or less range for snow. Stay tuned for more updates on FOX59 prior and during the actual event in the coming days