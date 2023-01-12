Rain and fog are creating issues this morning statewide! Fog is quite thick, under a 1/2 mile in many locations with some school delays likely through the mid-morning. Extra time needed out the door! Rain and storms are inbound to Indianapolis before 6 a.m. with a few storms around, bringing heavier rain and thunder. This could easily put down a quick 1/2″ of rain by 11 a.m.

Additional rain will continue off and on through the day, as temperatures steadily fall through the day in the lower 40s. This will generate a colder afternoon, as winds increase and wind chills become a factor statewide. Expect the “feels like” temperatures in the 20s by the evening rush hour.

Colder air pours in tonight and into early Friday morning. As the temperatures tumble, expect a changeover to flurries and snow showers. Snow will likely melt on contact, so little to no accumulation is expected, although a few icy patches will be possible on bridges and overpasses by Friday morning’s rush hour.

Friday will mark a cold day with passing snow showers, as wind chills hold in the 20s and teens all day. A few pockets of light snow could put a few dustings in spots off and on through the day, bringing a cold, winter day!

The weekend brings sunshine and a return to milder air by Sunday with highs returning to 50°. More rain not snow arrives next Monday and Tuesday!