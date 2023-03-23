Scattered showers and storms will be off and on through today, as warmth builds from the south! The warmest of the week is underway. In fact, the warmest in over two weeks arrives by mid-afternoon, as temperatures return to the middle 60s. This will prompt additional areas of rain and storms through the afternoon and evening. A cold front will be arriving later today (between 2-3 p.m.), bringing a wind shift and a return to cooler air by late afternoon and into the evening.

Tonight, the atmosphere will reload overnight and into Friday! The threat for flooding rises in the southern half of the state from Indianapolis and points south. In terms of damaging winds and tornadoes…this threat remains well south of Indiana! Our main threat is rising waters, lightning and some smaller sized hail.

Rainfall estimates from tonight through Saturday remain in a range between 2 to 5 inches in spots, which will result in local flooding, rushing waters, and cresting creeks and streams. In heavier downpours, some roads will become covered with hydroplaning likely.

More rain will arrive Friday night and into Saturday, adding to more flooding issues, as winds increase and temperatures fall through Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening a few flurries could mix in, as colder air arrives. Sunday still looks dry and brighter.