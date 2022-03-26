Snow squalls developed over north/east-central Indiana early this morning. The visibility fell quickly with the bursts of snow and left a coating on grassy surfaces. Most of the snow on the roads quickly melted on contact. However, slick road conditions at times resulted in a handful of slide-offs and crashes this morning.

The conditions will improve by this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy with a chance of flurries. The gray skies will prevent temperatures from rising above 40°. Highs will only peak into the mid to upper 30s, which is normally the high in February.

Temperatures tonight are going to sharply drop back into the lower 20s with skies clearing out. It may be a chilly morning on Sunday, but temperatures will slightly recover with highs back into the lower 40s.

We will kick-off the new workweek with quiet weather, but the pattern quickly shifts midweek as a strengthen storm system moves into the Midwest midweek. A warm front arrives Tuesday evening and brings our initial wave of rain. The boundary will also drive temperatures near 70° on Wednesday. The surge of warmth may even trigger strong thunderstorms ahead of the cold front Wednesday night- Thursday morning.