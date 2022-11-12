Steady snowfall is filling into central Indiana this Saturday morning! The snow is already sticking to the grassy surfaces quickly due to the heavier bands that are setting up over the area. Peak coverage will occur mid to late morning hours as the upper wave slides over the state.

Some untreated surfaces may turn slick this morning, so you will want to factor in extra time to travel. Most of the snow will likely melt on roads due with pavement temperatures in the upper 30s, lower 40s at 8 AM Saturday. However, the heavy snow bands will also quickly drop the visibility. We are already seeing evidence of that poor visibility on INDOT cameras.

Snow will linger through midday and most of the activity pushing east by the early afternoon. Around 1” of snow is possible, mainly on the grassy/elevated surfaces. Skies will remain cloudy this afternoon with highs in the mid-30s and wind chills in the 20s.