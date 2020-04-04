Tracking scattered showers on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 1974 Super Outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes occurred 46 years ago today! The event happened between April 3-4 and the system impacted 13 dates. Sadly, it resulted in 355 deaths in its path. There was a total of 148 tornadoes and 21 of them touched down in Indiana. 800 people were injured in the Hoosier State and 47 died from the outbreak.

Light rain showers are moving into western Indiana this Saturday morning. Ahead of the activity, skies have turned overcast across the state and temperatures are mild. Several locations are starting off the weekend in the 50s and upper 40s! Mild weather is expected today despite the rain and cloud cover over the area. Highs will likely rise into the lower to mid-60s early in the afternoon before dropping into the lower 40s overnight.

The rainfall today has lined up along a passing cold front. The boundary will bring widely scattered showers across the state through the afternoon and evening hours. If you are wanting to get outside, just check the radar before you do! Showers will be around, and skies will remain cloudy today. Rain chances will begin to wind down overnight. Rain totals are going to be light with this wave of showers and likely stay below a quarter of an inch.

A stray shower is possible early Sunday morning, but most of the rain will be off our east. There is going to be more dry time during the second half of the weekend as cloud cover decreases. Temperatures will be cooler, but more seasonal with a high of 59° in Indianapolis.