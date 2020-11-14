Tracking scattered showers Saturday and strong winds Sunday

Early Saturday morning, skies were clear, and lows fell into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind chills even dropped into the upper teens in our northern counties! The calm conditions overnight helped with the formation of widespread frost across central Indiana early in the day. Now cloud cover is building in and skies have turned overcast as our next storm system moves into the area.

Widely scattered showers will fill into the state this afternoon and rain chances will linger for the rest of the evening. Skies will remain cloudy when we have breaks in the rainfall today. The shower coverage will turn more widespread around midnight ahead of a strong cold front. Embedded heavy downpours are possible and there could even be a few rumbles of thunder. Up to 1.00” is possible with this wave.

The warmest time of the day is going to occur overnight. The high on Saturday is 53° in Indianapolis, which will likely happen right before midnight. The high of 57° on Sunday will be reached right before the cold front sweeps over the state. Behind the front, temperatures will sharply drop and are going to fall back into the lower to mid-40s around 9 AM Sunday.

A few showers will linger Sunday morning, but once the cold front passes, the chance for rain will drop. The main weather story for Sunday is going to be the strong winds that will exist! A Wind Advisory for central Indiana begins at 1 AM Sunday and will expire that evening at 7 o’clock. The strongest wind gusts will likely occur early Sunday morning and could reach near 50 MPH! Tree limbs could be knocked down and power outages may occur with the howling winds. The wind speeds will weaken Sunday evening and quieter conditions are expected to return early in the workweek.