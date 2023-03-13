We are kicking off the new week with additional snow chances and unseasonably cold weather! A pocket of light snow traveled over the state last night along a passing cold front. The area is clearing out temporarily for the morning commute in the wake of the boundary.

However, colder air is channeling into central Indiana and temperatures this morning will fall below freezing. Any lingering moisture on the roads may refreeze, especially on bridges and untreated surfaces.

Prepare for the winter chill today because highs will struggle to climb into the mid-30s! Wind speeds will pick up today with gusts up to 30 mph, which is going to create wind chills in the lower 20s throughout the day.

Snow chances will also ramp up again late in the morning and continue through the afternoon hours. Heavier bursts of snow are possible, which may quickly drop the visibility at times. Accumulating snow cannot be ruled out within the heavy bands with totals staying below an inch mainly on grassy surfaces.

The scattered snow showers will lighten up this evening and overnight. A few flurries will still be possible through Tuesday morning as low dip down into the lower 20s.

Temperatures are going to improve midweek with highs back near seasonal levels on Wednesday and potentially rising into the 60s Thursday afternoon. Sadly, St. Patrick’s Day is going to be soggy for central Indiana.