INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with muggy air and storms around. These storms have the potential to become strong to severe. After these storms move out, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s.

Timing storms in Indiana this morning

Showers and storms will continue across the state through late morning. They will move south and east out of our area by lunchtime. Heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds will be a concern within these storms. Once these move out, all that will be left is just a few clouds.

Temperatures today will top off in the middle 80s this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s under mostly clear skies.

Heating up into midweek

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid. Temperatures on both days will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s, well above average for this time of year! Tuesday will feature just a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday another front will come in and bring scattered showers and storms. Behind that front will be more seasonal air.

First day of fall forecast

Thursday is the first official day of fall! Fall starts at 9:04 p.m. Thursday evening. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s, below average for this time of year! Overnight lows have the potential for dropping into the upper 40s by Friday morning!

Seasonal into the weekend

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few models are hinting at some shower chances, we will keep you posted in the days to come.