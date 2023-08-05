Cloud cover is building into central Indiana this morning as a storm complex moves across Illinois. The system has only brought a few light showers over our western counties early in the day. Most of the rainfall has been breaking apart as it approaches Indiana’s western border.

Widely scattered rainfall is still possible through the morning and midday. However, the thunderstorm activity will ramp up this afternoon, and the strength of storms will be conditional to what we see through midday.

More dry time and broken clouds are expected over south/southwestern Indiana for this afternoon and evening. The nearby low-pressure core will also bring more “spin” to the atmosphere, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our southwestern counties under a slight risk zone (with an elevated tornado risk [5%]).

The atmosphere will become more unstable, and there will be enough wind shear to support rotating thunderstorms within discrete cells. Be sure to have ways to stay weather aware if your plans take you outside this evening, especially between 3 PM and 10 PM.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the overnight and Sunday. There is another chance for severe weather from thunderstorms that fire up ahead of a cold front. The line of storms is expected to arrive in the late evening and carry into Monday morning. Stay tuned for updates.

Embedded downpours through the weekend will also bring a threat for flooding. Most areas will have a shot at seeing totals ranging from one to two inches. Isolated locations may see more than two inches, especially in spots that see several rounds of thunderstorms. It is important to avoid flooding, and seek an alternative route if water is completely covering a road.