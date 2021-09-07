Tracking severe weather across parts of Indiana Tuesday evening

After what has been a nice day through the entire state, we turn our attention to a severe storm threat across northwestern areas. These storms are being driven by a cold front, which is moving in from the upper Midwest. A watch outlining the primary severe weather threat will run until 11 p.m. tonight.

Storms had just entered far northwestern reaches of the state around 5 p.m. As of 6 p.m., a strong line of storms remained stretched through northwestern Indiana though no damage has been reported in the state.

The primary threat this evening remains damaging wind with gusts up to 70 mph possible. Damage reports upstream have included large branches and trees down. Small hail has been reported outside of Chicago but no resulting damage. A brief tornado was also reported in the vicinity of Joliet, and while a tornado in our area cannot be ruled out, the threat is quite low.

Storms will continue to pack a punch as we head through the remainder of daylight hours. This will take us until about 8 p.m before storms begin to weaken with the lack of daytime heating. It will be around 9 to 11 p.m. when storms enter the metro area, but at this point the severe threat will be near zero, and storms may even be few and far between. No more than a few showers and storms are expected into southeastern Indiana before the morning.

Thanks to the pact that is this a cold front, our weather will quickly turn comfortable on Wednesday. In fact, you may be waking up to another bright and sunny sky! It will remain breezy as a cool and comfortable Canadian air mass sinks into the the Midwest. This will keep our sky sunny in the afternoon and temperatures in check with highs in the upper 70s.

The nice early-fall weather will continue through the remainder of the work week before a warm up ensues over the weekend.