Strong storms have arrived to central Indiana this morning around 8 a.m. The environment is favorable for severe weather today, especially starting with temperatures in the mid-70s. Indiana is highlighted under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather this morning and into the afternoon.

Right now, the strongest storms look to impact the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. However, severe storms will be possible from now through 7 p.m. as a cold front moves over the state. All threats are possible today, including damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

Prepare for a windy day between the waves of severe weather activity. Wind Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in that time frame.

Have ways to receive watches and warnings throughout the day. Also be sure to stay up-to-date with new information released from the FOX59 Weather Team.