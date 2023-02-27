INDIANAPOLIS -Guardian Radar is already active this Monday morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across central Indiana. During the morning commute, the thunderstorms will likely remain below the severe weather criteria. However, heavy downpours will drop the visibility and result in ponding on the roads. You will need the rain gear on hand throughout the day.

A Wind Advisory begins at 9 AM and expires at 7 PM. The southerly winds will be strong throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. Wind gusts may even peak near 50 MPH! Power outages will be possible and wind damage not associated with a severe thunderstorm.

Another line of thunderstorms is going to enter the area by mid-morning. The squall line is the leftover meso-convective feature from the severe weather outbreak over the southern Plains on Sunday. It has been weakening as it approaches the Hoosier State. It will still be capable of producing damaging winds, especially late in the morning.

Between 9 AM and 4 PM, there is going to be a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has eastern Illinois, most of Indiana and Ohio highlighted under a slight risk zone for today. The primary focus will be on damaging straight-line winds. Some storms may even rotate, which poses a threat for isolated tornadoes.

The initial round of showers developed ahead of a passing warm front. By midday, most of the area is going to be under the “warm sector” of the storm system. Wind speeds will kick-up and the southerly winds will drive temperatures into the lower 60s early in the afternoon.

Another batch of thunderstorms may fire up ahead of the cold front this afternoon, which is why we expanded the window for severe weather through 4 PM. When the boundary passes, temperatures will begin to fall, and they should drop into the upper 50s by the evening commute. Stay tuned for updates from the FOX59 Weather Authority.

Showers and storms will exit after 6 PM and skies will remain cloudy for the rest of the night. A wind shift will also occur, and temperatures will be more than 10 degrees cooler by Tuesday.