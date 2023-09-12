Prepare for light rainfall out the door this Tuesday morning. The light shower activity is associated with a passing cold front. Cloud cover and scattered showers are going to stick around central Indiana through the early afternoon.

The coverage will become spotty by the evening rush hour with some breaks in the cloud cover. Temperatures should only rise into the lower 70s this afternoon due to the clouds and light rainfall. The rain totals will be minimal and stay below 0.30”.

Rain chances drop overnight, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog may also form early tomorrow morning as lows fall near the 50° mark. There could even be some locations that see lows in the 40s.

After the storm system moves out, a high-pressure feature will build into the Great Lakes and bring another dry stretch to the area. Temperatures will also see an upward trend through Saturday as highs approach 80° in Indianapolis.

Another cold front is going to slide over the Midwest by Sunday, which will bring another shot at rainfall and cooler weather at the start of next week.