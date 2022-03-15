Spotty showers are back this morning on Live Guardian Radar, as temperatures remain mild for mid-March. It appears our greatest rain chances will remain for the first 1/2 of the day and will continue to lift north through the afternoon.

This should give way to drier conditions and additional sunshine for the afternoon, as highs return to the middle 60s. Wind flow remains from the southwest, keeping our daily temperatures above the seasonal average.

Skies slowly clearing tonight and into your Wednesday! An incredible day ahead tomorrow with more sunshine, light winds and 70° warmth. Be sure to enjoy! Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day) looks great too with highs reaching the middle 70s.

Friday brings changes with clouds, rain and a cool down. This will linger through Saturday creating a cool and damp open to the weekend!