Tracking showers and storms for Father’s Day

The prolonged dry stretch is coming to an end today! The showers have finally arrived, and we will welcome the much-needed rainfall for this Father’s Day. The rainfall deficit has reached to 3.00” in Bloomington and 1.73” in Indianapolis. Intermittent showers are possible through the first half of the day with storm chances climbing this afternoon. A couple storms could turn strong in our southeastern counties with the potential for gusty winds and heavy downpours.

After having two consecutive 90° days, the cloud cover and showers around the state today will prevent temperatures from climbing back into the lower 90s. Highs will reach the mid-80s this afternoon, which is closer to the average high for the date. Even though it is going to be cooler, the humid conditions are going to stick around with dew points in the mid-60s.

Showers and storms will be possible through the early evening hours, then wind down as we approach midnight. Skies are going to be mostly cloudy overnight and into Monday morning. Storm chance rise again Monday afternoon with highs jumping back into the upper 80s.

A cold front is going to travel over the state Tuesday morning and the boundary should drop the humidity midweek. The weather will become quieter midweek with highs in the lower 80s. The heat cranks back up by next weekend along with the humidity. Another storm system will bring another chance for rain and storms next Friday and Saturday.