Record warmth engulfed much of the Hoosier State on Saturday as we entered into the warm sector of an approaching low. Indianapolis broke a 39 year record with a high of 77°! Strong to severe storms then made an overnight impact with an abundance of energy in the atmosphere. While today has not been quite as mild, the chance for strong to severe storms is there across southern counties overnight.

Our next shortwave will provide energy to the atmosphere this evening. At the surface, a low will pass from southwest to northeast accompanied by a trailing cold front. While instability remains meager, excess of wind shear will fuel a damaging wind threat. Additionally, this will support isolated tornado potential. The main threat will be from 11pm to 5am and primarily across Southern Indiana, though Central Indiana is not totally void of this threat either.

Monday will begin the start of a pattern change with high temps returning to the 40s. It will be an overall gray day with showers in the mix at times in the early and mid morning. After that we may see a few peeks of sun later in the day, but it’s the gusty northwest wind that will be of greatest impact throughout.

Tuesday and the midweek will hover near average with high temps in the 40s. High pressure nearby will keep our weather dry though partial cloud cover will be around both days. Another cool down may come again late week.