Clouds are building into central Indiana this Saturday morning as a cold front approaches the area. The boundary will bring changes in the weather pattern this weekend, including a chance for rain and cooler temperatures. Most of the rainfall is going to hold off until Sunday. However, an isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out this evening.

After a chilly morning with lows in the 40s and lower 50s, temperatures will recover this afternoon and will climb near seasonal levels. Highs will peak into the mid to upper 70s. Today will be the better of the two days this weekend to get any outdoor work done.

The cold front will pass over central Indiana on Sunday, and the rainfall coverage rises to 40% during the afternoon. A couple downpours and few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rain totals should stay below a quarter of an inch for most of the area. However, a few spots may exceed that amount depending on where isolated downpours set up.

The state will begin to dry out again at the start of the workweek with cooler highs in the lower to mid-70s. Temperatures will gradually rise through the week and peak into the mid-80s on Thursday! By the way, we officially kick-off fall next Saturday at 2:50 AM.