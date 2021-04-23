Tracking showers for the last weekend of April

Expect a cloudy start this morning with limited sunshine, while temperatures remain chilly out-the-door! Average morning lows this late in April are typically around 45°, this morning, lows are starting in the middle 30s.

Dry weather should hold for today, as the threat of showers drifts south of our area. Clouds will thin at times this afternoon as skies brighten. Temperatures will move back up to near 60°. Overall, a quiet day with winds a touch lighter from the southwest at 6-13 mph.

Tonight, clouds will begin to increase from the west. Dry weather will hold through the evening with no rain falling until early Saturday morning. The addition of clouds will keep us from getting too chilly in the overnight with lows more seasonal.

Saturday will bring areas of rain or scattered showers in your hometown. Some good news, it appears the heavier rain will be absorbed with storms across the southeastern US.

This has cut our projected rainfall totals in half, meaning less rain and more dry time for tomorrow. Still rather cloudy, damp and cooler, with the steadiest rain now falling in southern Indiana between .25-50″, under .25″ for downtown and points north!

Dry weather returns on Sunday and a burst of warmth to follow early next week! Tuesday will be the warmest day of 2021, so far, on gusty southwest winds.