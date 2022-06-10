Clouds are back and so are rain chances for today! A thickening of clouds is underway but dry conditions are holding and should for most until the afternoon. Expect a cool start out-the-door while temperatures hover in the upper 50s in many locations.

Shower chances will increase in coverage slowly through the day from west to east. Not all day rain is expected but damp conditions will be likely in spots. Due to cloud cover, expect another cooler than normal day across the state. Highs later today only reaching the middle 70s.

Additional rain chances will remain for the evening and overnight, as temperatures slip back down into the upper 50s by Saturday morning.

The weekend will bring a few spotty showers on Saturday but plenty of dry time and some areas will not see a drop all day. Still rather cloudy at times, so expect temperatures running below the daily average of 81°. Sunday brings warmth and more humid conditions, along a new warm front! Storm chances will be in the mix and some could be strong to severe by the afternoon.

Hottest of the year on the way next week! Heat will be surging by Monday through Thursday with 90s likely, nearing record levels for both days of Tuesday and Wednesday…get ready for it!