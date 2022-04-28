A few weak showers on the radar to start our Thursday morning, although light and widely scattered at this time statewide. The added cloud cover will be noticed today and a shower chance will remain in the mix. With the limited rain chances today, I still believe plenty of outdoor hours can be enjoyed and projects completed throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures again will remain below average today, as highs reach 60° around 4:00pm.

A slight bump in warmth on the way for Friday, as limited shower chances remain in the forecast. For now, steadiest rain tomorrow appears for the latter part of the day with the highest concentration in the southwestern past of the state but impacting Indianapolis too.

Warmth on the way for Saturday in between spotty showers and storms! Breezy, southwest winds and pockets of dry time will help move our temperatures above average and back into the 70s by late Saturday afternoon. Stronger storms could threaten late Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning. These may need to be monitored and expect updates on this threat and timing in the days ahead!