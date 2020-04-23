Tracking showers this Thursday; severe weather threatens southern states

Stead rainfall has arrived this Thursday morning. The showers will become widespread midday and early in the afternoon around central Indiana. The rain and cloud cover will prevent temperatures from climbing back near 70 degrees today. Highs should only reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s (south) late in the afternoon.

The local rainfall is a part of a much larger storm system that has threatened the southern Plains and deep south with severe weather. There have been a handful of tornado reports in southern Oklahoma and eastern Texas from the complex of storms yesterday and last night. Sadly, at least six people were killed with more than 20 injuries from the severe weather outbreak.

The storms are still packing a punch this morning as a squall line sweeps east over Alabama and into Georgia. Tornadoes, heavy rain and damaging winds are possible today in northern Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

The weather is going to be much quieter closer to home, but showers will be possible today with another round arriving on Saturday. Rain totals today will likely remain light and below a half inch. However, if you include the next wave arriving this weekend, totals between the two system could rise up to 2.00″ in spots! Up to this point, Indianapolis has had only 0.67″ falling since April 1, which means the city is running more than two inches below average to date!

Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s on Sunday, then quickly swing back into the mid-70s by Tuesday! Another system will travel over the area and bring another round of showers and storms to central Indiana next week.