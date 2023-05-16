Scattered, light showers are slowly moving into Indiana this morning, while temperatures remain mild from the overnight. Rainfall amounts, that were anticipated, have come down but some showers could impact the track through early afternoon with totals between .10″ to .25″ possible in spots, under cloudier skies.

Due to shower chances and heavier clouds, temperatures today will reach the upper 60s later today! The latest trends are pointing to drier air through the afternoon and into the evening.

Wednesday and Thursday bring the sunshine and gorgeous weather, as highs return to the 70s, marking a nice stretch for IMS and at Victory Field. Enjoy!

Fast Friday brings scattered storms and breezy conditions by the afternoon and into the overnight hours through early Saturday morning, highs will reach the lower 80s in spots Friday before the cold front arrives.

For now, the weekend looks great for your Saturday and Pole Day on Sunday! Keep you posted on any changes in the days ahead!