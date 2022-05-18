Scattered, light showers are now falling in spots, as clouds continue to thicken across the state. Temperatures remain comfortable and mild while hovering in the lower 60s. Although additional showers and a few storms should be in the mix this afternoon, it appears it will not rain all day. Some breaks should help us warm into the lower 70s, along with some time outside in the yard.

By this early evening, showers and isolated storms will come to an end, while temperatures hold steady for most of the area overnight. Dew points will be climbing, creating a stickier feel tonight and for the next couple of days.

Warm surge gets underway on Thursday, as highs return to the middle to lower 80s. On breezy, southerly to southwesterly winds, temperatures will jump, as sunshine works back in too! An isolated storm can’t be ruled out tomorrow mainly driven by the heating of the day!

Friday brings the heat, as highs could reach 90° by the afternoon! A cold front returns on Saturday bringing a return of rain and storms through the day and evening. The front and rain will clear the area by mid-morning Sunday, allowing for plenty of dry time on Pole Day at IMS.