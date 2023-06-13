Scattered showers are on the radar already this morning, as winds are up and temperatures running cool! This is not feeling like June, as the air has more of an autumn feel again today.

Expect showers off and on through the day under rather cloudy skies. This will keep our temperatures down, much like the past two days with highs only reaching around 70°, as the normal highs this time of the year should be at 82°. Winds today will be breezy, if not, gusty at times the entire day. A few storms are possible by late afternoon but should be limited in coverage and confined mainly for the northeastern part of the state.

This evening rain chances linger through the overnight then ending, while cooling back into the 50s by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday brings drier air with only a spot shower chance, as temperatures begin to moderate! Bigger push of warmth arrives on Thursday and into the weekend!