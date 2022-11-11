INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off warm with temperatures still mild, highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cold air is moving in for the afternoon and we have a few chances of snow showers in the next 7 days.

Falling temperatures this afternoon

A cold front will be tracking through Indiana into the afternoon and evening. Behind this front will be arctic air settling in for the weekend. Temperatures will gradually drop into the 40s and 30s through the night tonight. We will hit a low at or below freezing.

Snow chances in Indy

All eyes are on some snow shower chances that could make their way into Indiana by early Saturday morning. A light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces cannot be completely ruled out. Keep an eye on the forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes this evening for the latest on timing and totals as well as impacts. The key thing to remember is this is a tricky forecast, that could change as we head into tomorrow morning too.

Weekend forecast, cold temperatures

Saturday, temperatures will only reach the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies and some light snow showers. Sunday will feature more sunshine and highs again in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s!

Rain and snow mix next week

As we head into next week, all eyes are on our next chance for rain and even snow chances. There are a few systems that will pass over, bringing rain and snow mixes. With that in mind, there is a lot of uncertainty for next week. Models are not in agreeance, so the forecast will likely change and need to be updated as we head into next week. Stay tuned.