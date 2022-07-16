Skies are clearing as scattered showers and thunderstorms depart. Rain totals near the Indianapolis are were light yesterday and overnight with amounts near the 0.10″ mark.

The highest totals were registered over northern Indiana. Based on radar estimates, northern Tippecanoe, Carroll, and Cass counties received between 0.5″ and 1.00″ of rainfall. Logansport measured about 0.75″ of rain within a 24 hour period.

There will be several dry hours before our next wave of activity arrives overnight. Southerly winds are going to help temperatures jump into the upper 80s this afternoon. It will feel a bit more uncomfortable too with dew points hovering in the upper 60s.

Rain chances are back into the mix after 7 PM. The coverage will ramp up overnight as the system slides over the Midwest. Skies will be cloudy at the times we are not seeing rainfall. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs tomorrow will struggle to rise because of the scattered showers and storms in the area throughout the day. Highs will reach into the upper 70s on Sunday. An additional 1″ to 1.50″ of rain is possible through Monday morning.