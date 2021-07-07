Tracking spotty storms Wednesday night

Spotty showers and thunderstorms have fired up this afternoon! The heat and humidity in place over central Indiana will help fuel the thunderstorms throughout the evening hours. It will not a complete washout tonight, but some spots around the state may see a heavy downpour for a few minutes before clear skies return. Keep an eye on the radar is your plans take you outdoors tonight.

Southern Michigan, NE Indiana and northern Ohio have a more favorable severe weather threat tonight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for those areas until 9 PM. However, an isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out over north central Indiana tonight. Gusty winds, small hail and lightning are the main threats.

There is boundary west of the state today. It will bring another round of rain and storms on Thursday. A strong storm will be possible. Temperatures will also trend slightly cooler compared to today. Highs will rise into the lower 80s tomorrow.

The relief is going to be brief at the end of the week. Highs will peak into the lower 80s Friday afternoon and we will have a break from showers. Storm chances are back into the mix this weekend!

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Taylor County shortly after 11 AM Wednesday. The storm is weakening as it pushes inland. Tropical storm force winds, tornadoes and flooding are a concern as it continues to travel NE. It will impact Georgia and the Carolinas with the next couple days.