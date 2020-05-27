Watch Live
Tracking spotty t’showers for today, rain coverage increases to end the workweek!

Across the state, warm and muggy conditions continue to be enjoyed, as this recent run of 80° heat keeps a taste of summer going…

More 80’s today, while rain and storm chances SLOWLY rise in coverage from 20% yesterday to 40% today! Still expect large gaps of dry weather and some areas not seeing a drop all day!

Rain coverage will continue to increase, as an upper low and cold front slide in by Friday morning. This will bring a cool down for the upcoming weekend, while the rain ends Friday evening. Back to near normal temperatures this weekend and lots of sunshine!

