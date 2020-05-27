Tracking spotty t’showers for today, rain coverage increases to end the workweek!

Across the state, warm and muggy conditions continue to be enjoyed, as this recent run of 80° heat keeps a taste of summer going…

More 80’s today, while rain and storm chances SLOWLY rise in coverage from 20% yesterday to 40% today! Still expect large gaps of dry weather and some areas not seeing a drop all day!

Rain coverage will continue to increase, as an upper low and cold front slide in by Friday morning. This will bring a cool down for the upcoming weekend, while the rain ends Friday evening. Back to near normal temperatures this weekend and lots of sunshine!