Steady rain and a few storms are now falling south of Indianapolis! It appears that the southern 1/2 (not including downtown) of the state wins in the beneficial rains but some flooding will be likely, especially south of Bloomington. Some showers should make their way to Indianapolis, but totals will remain quite low.

Due to rain nearby, clouds will remain heavier around the area, marking a warm, muggier day with highs only in the upper 70s. No severe threat today but some lightning will be around for our southwestern counties, along with a standing flood threat in low spots.

Spotty showers and storms will remain in the mix for Wednesday and Thursday in between large gaps of dry time, as highs reach the lower to middle 80s, each day. Colts training camp gets underway on Wednesday, so keep the rain gear nearby!

The upcoming weekend looks incredible! With the passage of a cold front early Friday morning, a shift in wind and a new air mass settling in from Canada and the Great Lakes will bring abundant sunshine and a lowering of humidity…perfect for the opening weekend of the Indiana State Fair and the Brickyard 400!