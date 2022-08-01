INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off dry and humid this morning. As we head into the afternoon, it will still be humid with scattered showers and storm chances.

Strong to severe storms possible Monday

For you Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with scattered showers and storm chances. Some could become strong to severe. It looks like there will be a round early in the day and then a second round later in the evening.

There is a slight risk for severe storms to our south and east. Damaging winds and flooding are the biggest threats in those storms.

Hot and humid stretch

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry, hot, and humid. Temperatures on both days will be in the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. Feel-like temperatures will climb to about 100° on both days. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks inside if you can.

More storm chances

Thursday and Friday will feature scattered storm chances on both days with hot and humid conditions. Timing and rainfall totals are still uncertain but keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures on both days will climb into the middle and upper 80s.

Weekend forecast

This weekend has the chance for some isolated storms. Again, timing and rainfall totals are still uncertain, we will nail down those chances better as we head closer to the weekend.