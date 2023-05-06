INDIANAPOLIS – It was a dry and warm day across central Indiana. Clouds are sticking around with showers and storms moving in overnight.

Tracking storms overnight

Storms are firing up in Illinois and will continue this evening. Storms will push into the state overnight from the west. Some stronger storms could hold together as they cross the state line. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Storms will continue into early Sunday morning with heavy rainfall possible. Gusty winds and small hail could also occur in stronger storms. It won’t be a washout day but keep your umbrella handy, I can’t rule out a pop-up storm or two in the afternoon. Overall, 0.5″-1″ of rainfall will be possible by early Monday morning.

Unsettled pattern continues

Showers and storms will continue Monday and into early Tuesday. Some stronger storms will be possible in southern Indiana on Monday. Stay tuned for more details about those storms.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s throughout the rest of next week.