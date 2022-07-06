Another hot day ahead with scattered storm chances around. This may be the best shot of rain, for at least downtown Indianapolis in weeks, although not guaranteed! With high dew points, hot temperatures and leftover outflow boundaries from yesterday, this could get tropical downpours going through the day, some severe winds too. In between storms, more heat on the way this afternoon with highs reaching the lower 90s. Another heat advisory underway for counties south of Indianapolis.

Dry conditions return later tonight and through most of the state on Thursday! Additional rain and storms likely to return on Friday before a cooler, more stable air mass drops in from the weekend…looks to be a great Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy!