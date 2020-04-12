Tracking storms Sunday night; high Wind Watch issued for Monday

Light rain has moved into central Indiana this Easter Sunday morning. The wave of shower activity is tracking northeast over the FOX59 viewing area.

Cloud cover is also filling into the state and temperatures are mild! We started off the morning in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

This afternoon, highs will rebound into the lower 60s with a chance for spotty showers. If you have plans to be outdoors, keep an eye on the radar to dodge the intermittent rainfall.

There is an active weather set-up across the eastern half of the United States. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued in the upper Plains this Easter Sunday with a favorable threat for severe weather in the deep south.

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are highlighted under a moderate risk for today. Tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, large hail and flooding are all threats over the southern U.S. today.

A strong cold front is going to sweep over central Indiana tonight and storms will develop ahead of the boundary. Thunderstorms will likely move in shortly after midnight and impact our area during the predawn hours Monday. Some strong (isolated severe) storms are possible overnight in the southern tier of the state.

The low pressure system is going to strengthen as it travels over Indianapolis. The center of pressure will drop, and the pressure gradient will tighten, which will result in very strong winds to open the workweek.

A High Wind Watch is in place over eastern and northern Indiana starting 5 a.m. Monday. A Wind Advisory goes into effect over the western half of the state at the same time.

All locations across the area will experience the strong winds early Monday morning. Westerly winds will gust between 40 and 50 mph with isolated 60 mph gusts possible in the High Wind Watch zone!

Power outages are possible, along with difficult travel conditions all of Monday.

Wind speeds will drop Monday night and colder air will arrive!

Highs will be below average for much of the workweek and will only reach the 40s for several days.