Indianapolis had its first 80° day in more than six months on Saturday with a high at 84°. Today, we will have another shot at 80° before cooler showers and storms fill into the state this evening.

Southerly winds will drive temperatures to summer-like levels this afternoon. It will be gusty across the state today with sustained winds from 15 to 25 MPH. Gusts could rise near 40 MPH this midday and afternoon!

The imminent rainfall is developing ahead of a cold front. The unseasonably warm air we are feeling today is going to help fuel the thunderstorm activity this evening.

Some of the storms tonight may become severe and produce damaging straight-line wind gusts. There is a secondary threat of rotating thunderstorms. The window for severe storms will start around 3 PM and end between 9 PM-10 PM.

The Storm Predication Center has place west/northwest Indiana under a slight risk zone. There is going to be more energy to generate stronger storms for locations near Terre Haute, Crawfordsville, and Lafayette. Even locations closer to the Indy metro (marginal risk) will have a more isolated severe weather risk for the late evening hours.

Showers and storms will fill into the state overnight as the severe weather risk comes to an end. Heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder will persist overnight along the passing cold front. Around 1” of rain is possible with the wave by Monday afternoon. Higher totals near 1.50″ cannot be ruled out.

Cooler and calmer weather arrives midweek! Highs in the mid to upper 50s arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, overnight lows will dip back into the mid-30s too! That means, frosty mornings are back into the mix midweek and any sensitive plants will need to be covered!