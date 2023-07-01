The weather was active overnight as severe thunderstorms impacted western and southern Indiana. The storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain, and large hail between midnight and 3 AM. There are reports of downed trees near Greensburg and half dollar size hail in southern Brown County! The storms did weaken after 3 AM, but there were still numerous lightning strikes when they were below severe criteria.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still traveling over central Indiana this morning. All the storms are remaining below severe weather limits. However, it is bringing beneficial rainfall to the area. Heavy rain, flash flooding (SW), and frequent lightning are the primary concerns with the initial wave this morning.

After the storms move out midday, there should be dry time ahead of the second round that moves in this evening. Tropical dew points and highs nearing 90° will result in uncomfortable weather conditions during peak heating. Heat indices may reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon! The muggy weather will fuel the thunderstorms this evening.

More storms are on the way later this afternoon and evening. Between 6 PM and 11 PM, storms will be capable of producing damaging winds more than 60 MPH, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. All central Indiana is highlighted under a severe weather risk, especially points southwest of Indianapolis who are under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5).

More storms will move into central Indiana on Sunday afternoon and the scattered activity could bring additional strong to severe storms! Stay tuned for updates on FOX59 and find ways to receive alerts throughout the weekend.