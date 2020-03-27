Tracking strong storms to start the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light to moderate rain is falling over central Indiana this Friday morning. The activity this morning is the first of three rounds that will travel across the state within the next 48 hours. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for parts of the area throughout the day. Large hail will be the main threat with any thunderstorm that fires up today.

A stationary front will set up over northern this afternoon, which will result in a large temperatures gradient between northern and southern Indiana. Highs north of Indy will reach the upper 50s, while our southernmost counties could rise near 70° late in the afternoon. The temperature in Indianapolis will climb above average with a forecast high of 64°.

A second round of thunderstorms is going to arrive after midnight and form along a warm front. Some storms during the predawn hours on Saturday could become strong with an isolated severe weather threat. Hail and gusty winds will be possible early in the day on Saturday.

Once the storms push north on midday Saturday, temperatures will rapidly rise as southerly winds gust near 35 to 40 mph. Highs will rise into the mid-70s around the state, which will mark the warmest day so far in 2020! However, the unseasonably warm air is going set the Midwest up for a threat for severe weather.

Northwest Illinois has an elevated severe weather threat for tomorrow and those locations are highlighted under a moderate risk. Indiana is under a slight risk for Saturday. After 7 p.m., a line of thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front and all severe weather threats (damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes) are possible with the activity we see on Saturday evening. Have your weather radios on hand and stay weather aware Saturday night.