It is another tough morning temperature-wise across central Indiana. Air temperatures in most locations have dropped below zero! Wind chill values are dangerous, too, and have dropped between -25° to -30° in our northern counties. For those heading out to work this morning, it is important to prepare by factoring in more time to warm up your vehicles. Layers will be needed throughout the day.

The northern half of central Indiana is running under a Wind Chill Warning through noon today. There is also a Wind Chill Advisory in effect in Indianapolis and locations east/south of the city. The advisory is also scheduled to expire by noon.

Temperatures are going to struggle to rise today and will only reach into the single digits. However, the breeze will keep sub-zero wind chills at play for the rest of the day. Cloud cover will also increase this afternoon as our next wave of light snow approaches the state.

There is going to be a chance for light snowfall overnight. There isn’t much moisture with the wave of activity, but it may still produce minor snow accumulations in spots. Less than 1” is anticipated by early Tuesday morning. Even though we won’t see much snowfall, it will be enough to create some slick spots on roads for Tuesday morning’s commute.

The light snowfall is going to quickly exit early Tuesday and skies will brighten behind the system. Sub-zero wind chills are still expected tomorrow as highs rise near 9°. Unfortunately, temperatures are going to remain below the freezing mark for the next several days.