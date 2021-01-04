Tracking sun, fog and snow showers

Skies are clearing this morning and some patchy fog is now developing in spots. We continue to monitor at this time but nothing too thick yet.

The more fog that develops early on could inhibit our sunshine for the day.

For now, it appears some limited sunshine will be enjoyed today, along with a light south, southwest wind.

This will allow for a dry day and slightly milder temperatures this afternoon, while highs reach the lower 40s. Overall, a fairly quiet day ahead!

Clouds increase late tonight, as a new wave drops in across the state. It will be lacking moisture but could be enough to kick out some scattered snow showers.

Light accumulations are possible but with only about a 20% chance and mainly east of downtown.

This week of weather for Indiana looks fairly uneventful. There will be lots of dry time and temperatures hovering in the 30s and 40s most afternoons.

Storm tracks the next 7 days look to be mainly south of the state, but we will continue to monitor any changes through the week.